Oklahoma lawmaker charged with child prostitution resigns

2:33 UK Parliament on lockdown as authorities respond to incident on Westminster Bridge Pause

1:20 Surveillance video shows woman jumping out of trunk after kidnapping

5:58 Goats on the move in West Sacramento

1:19 Gov. Brown slams Trump at Obamacare rally

4:00 Why tornadoes and thunderstorms happen in California

0:10 Rain pelts south Sacramento area

0:49 Jerry Brown optimistic about disaster relief from Trump

2:23 Sen. Lindsey Graham asks Neil Gorsuch if Trump can be impeached

0:50 With 'hocus pocus,' Jerry Brown optimistic about delayed Caltrain project