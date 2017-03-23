Nation & World

March 23, 2017 2:17 AM

Explosion slightly hurts 2 in Albania's military base

The Associated Press
TIRANA, Albania

Albania's defense ministry says an explosion has slightly injured two army personnel at a base in the west of the country.

In a statement Thursday, the ministry said that an explosion the previous day injured an army sergeant's arm and leg and another civilian from the air traffic agency.

The explosion occurred during the cleaning of the military base in Porto Romano, 40 kilometers (25 miles) west of the capital, Tirana. The ministry gave no reason for the explosion.

Albania, a tiny western Balkan country, is a NATO member since 2009.

Nation & World

