Explosion slightly hurts 2 in Albania's military base

1:20 Surveillance video shows woman jumping out of trunk after kidnapping Pause

1:06 What to do when you meet a python

1:19 Gov. Brown slams Trump at Obamacare rally

0:54 Sacramento City Councilman Allen Warren talks to homeless camper about the possibility of a tent city

0:45 What will African Americans lose if Obamacare is repealed?

1:03 Isn't she lovely? Meet the Sacramento region's first baby of 2017

2:02 Sacramento's most wanted: Meet the region's newest batch of fugitives

1:23 New 49ers QB Brian Hoyer: 'I have a lot of confidence in myself'

1:02 Labissiere learns a lot from San Antonio's veterans