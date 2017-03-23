The Latest: Governor extends condolences to shooting victims

The Latest on a shooting in northern Wisconsin that left a police officer and three others dead (all times local):
10:30 a.m.
Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker has extended his condolences to the families of the four people who were killed in a series of shootings in the north of the state.
In a statement Thursday, Walker also extended his sympathies to the Everest Metropolitan Police Department, which lost an officer in the attacks, and to the communities where the Wednesday shootings happened, Rothschild, Schofield and Weston.
The shootings took place at a bank, a law firm and an apartment building. Authorities have a suspect in custody but haven't released the names of the suspect or victims.
8:25 a.m.
Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel has commended the law enforcement response to a series of shootings in the north of the state that left four people dead, including a police officer.
Schimel issued a statement Thursday applauding the courage of officers who responded to Wednesday's shootings at a bank, a law firm and an apartment building.
He says the Everest Metro police officer who was killed was protecting his community and will be forever remembered as a hero.
Authorities arrested a suspect in the attacks, which they say began with a domestic dispute. They haven't provided details about the suspect or victims.
8:06 a.m.
Four people including a police officer are dead and a suspect is in custody after shootings at a bank and a law firm in northern Wisconsin, followed by a standoff at an apartment complex that ended in a volley of gunfire.
Police characterized the initial shooting at the Marathon Savings Bank in Rothschild on Wednesday afternoon as a domestic dispute, but have provided no details about the suspect or victims. Authorities said late Wednesday that there is no remaining threat to the public.
The violence unfolded in a cluster of small towns south of Wausau, about 90 miles west of Green Bay. The officer worked for Everest Metro, a small, 27-officer force that serves Schofield and Weston.
A second call came minutes later from Tlusty, Kennedy and Dirks, a law firm in nearby Schofield. The action then moved to an apartment complex in Weston.
