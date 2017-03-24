Turkey's Erdogan targets German intelligence chief

1:21 Woman struggles to escape mudslide as Peru's deadly flooding continues Pause

1:27 Stranded in the desert, young woman survives for five days before rescue

1:29 How to protect yourself against gas pump skimmers

1:53 Do you live in one of America’s unhealthiest states?

0:37 Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg talks goats

1:12 Four dead at scene of South Land Park homicide

0:53 New look at Oroville Dam spillway after reopening

2:47 Peter Pan's point of view

0:21 Sacramento police investigate a homicide in South Land Park area