AP FACT CHECK: The week when Trump's wiretap accusation died

1:39 Prosecutor talks about Montrell Cooper murder case Pause

1:17 Dr. Garen Wintemute had data preserved before it could possibly vanish

2:35 Battling sex trafficking in Manatee County

1:53 Do you live in one of America’s unhealthiest states?

1:28 The meet cute of Mindy Kaling and Cory Booker is only the beginning

2:02 Truckers are looking out for sex trafficking

1:19 President Trump: 'Bad things are going to happen to Obamacare'

1:12 Four dead at scene of South Land Park homicide

0:18 Time-lapse art by Stephanie Taylor: Oil pumpjacks