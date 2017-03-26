Corruption protests held across Russia; arrests reported

1:06 South Land Park residents mourn four killed Pause

0:15 Residents, city officials gather to mourn victims

1:24 Say cheese! Italian police caught thieves stealing $500 wheels of Parmesan

0:58 Video gives glance at anti-drunken driving program 'Every 15 Minutes' at Natomas High

0:51 Students can sleep in thanks to later start times at Davis middle schools

3:25 Davis startup transforms trash into renewable energy

3:18 How California state workers can get promoted and make more money

3:07 California vs. Donald Trump

1:26 Sacramento Kings make NBA history, host eSports at halftime