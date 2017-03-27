Nation & World

March 27, 2017 12:49 AM

Activists: Hong Kong to arrest democracy protest leaders

The Associated Press
HONG KONG

Hong Kong activists say police are planning to arrest student leaders and other prominent figures involved with the huge 2014 "Umbrella Movement" pro-democracy protests, a day after the city picked a new leader.

The Demosisto political party said Monday that police want to charge nine people with committing a public nuisance.

The crackdown, which comes more than two years after the end of the massive protests, could reignite political tensions in Hong Kong as the city prepares for a leadership transfer.

Beijing loyalist Carrie Lam promised to mend political divisions after she was named Hong Kong's next leader on Sunday.

But the arrests will likely stoke doubts about the authorities' intentions among residents already worried about mainland China's tightening grip on the semiautonomous city.

