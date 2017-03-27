The Latest: Chief: No video inside nightclub where 17 shot

The Latest on the nightclub shooting in Cincinnati (all times local):
11:15 a.m.
The Cincinnati police chief says it doesn't appear there is any video footage of a deadly nightclub shooting that killed one man and injured 16 people.
Chief Elliot Isaac also said in a Monday morning briefing that the Cameo nightclub had metal detectors but it wasn't something the club was required to have.
The chief says five people are still hospitalized, two in critical condition and three in serious condition.
One victim, 27-year-old O'Bryan Spikes, was killed in the Sunday morning shooting at the nightclub.
Keith Forman of the Cincinnati law department said liquor license renewals come up in April. Forman said he's not aware of plans yet to look at Cameo's license.
___
This story has been corrected to show the chief said the club had metal detectors but wasn't required to have them.
___
10:45 a.m.
The Cincinnati police chief has raised the number of people injured in a deadly nightclub shooting to 16.
Chief Elliot Isaac also says five people are still hospitalized, two in critical condition and three in serious condition.
A 17th victim, 27-year-old O'Bryan Spikes, was killed in the Sunday morning shooting at the Cameo nightclub.
Isaac told the Cincinnati City Council in a Monday update that four uniformed officers working off-duty security at the Cameo club were not permitted to work inside the club under department rules.
Isaac said it appears multiple individuals fired shots. The chief is urging witnesses to come forward and cooperate with the investigation.
Cameo's operator says it will remain closed until police and internal investigations are completed.
___
8:30 a.m.
Four candles illuminate a makeshift memorial on a foggy morning, one day after a Cincinnati nightclub shooting.
A poster dedicated to the 27-year-old man slain in the gunfire that injured 15 others states: "R.I.P Lucky" with a heart and messages for O'Bryan Spikes. It calls him "Father Son Uncle Brother."
The Cameo club was dark inside, with a piece of yellow crime tape wrapped over its front door. Several champagne bottles, broken glass and other debris littered the parking lot.
Cameo's operator says it will remain closed until police and internal investigations are completed. City officials plan a 10 a.m. update on the investigation.
A University of Cincinnati Medical Center spokeswoman says two people remain in critical condition.
___
7:05 a.m.
A spokeswoman says five people remain hospitalized after a weekend shootout at a Cincinnati nightclub that left a man dead and 15 people injured.
Police searching for suspects plan to give an update late Monday morning.
University of Cincinnati Medical Center spokeswoman Kelly Martin said the conditions of the hospitalized patients remained the same shortly before daybreak, with two considered critical and three stable.
Authorities say a dispute among several people escalated into the shootout early Sunday that sent patrons diving to the ground to dodge bullets at the crowded Cameo club. Police say the club has a history of gun violence.
Its operator says Cameo will remain closed during the police investigation and an internal investigation.
Authorities identified the man who died as 27-year-old O'Bryan Spikes.
___
12:25 a.m.
Cincinnati police are searching for suspects in a nightclub shooting that left one man dead and 15 other people injured.
Authorities say a gunfight broke out inside the crowded Cameo club early Sunday after a dispute among several people escalated into a shootout that sent club patrons diving to the ground to dodge bullets.
Twenty-seven-year-old O'Bryan Spikes was killed and 15 other people were injured. At least five victims remained hospitalized Monday morning. A University of Cincinnati Medical Center spokeswoman says two are in critical condition and three are in stable.
No suspects are in custody in the shooting at the club, which police say has a history of gun violence.
Club operator Jay Rodgers says Cameo will remain closed until both an internal and a police investigation are completed.
