The Latest: London attacker's mother 'saddened and numbed'

2:33 UK Parliament on lockdown as authorities respond to incident on Westminster Bridge Pause

3:01 London Police confirm four dead in attack on Westminster

1:24 Say cheese! Italian police caught thieves stealing $500 wheels of Parmesan

18:37 Postgame: North Carolina clinches Final Four spot in 'ugly game'

0:49 South Land Park resident: 'Worst crime I can remember'

3:20 Watch protesters march and dance in 17th Annual Cesar Chavez March

0:51 Students can sleep in thanks to later start times at Davis middle schools

2:13 Raiders' Donald Penn discusses Marshawn Lynch, Derek Carr, Las Vegas and more

0:29 Sacramento teachers march over contract dispute