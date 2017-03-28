Nation & World

March 28, 2017 2:40 PM

Bodies of 2 UN experts, interpreter found in Congo

By AL-HADJI KUDRA MALIRO and SALEH MWANAMILONGO Associated Press
BENI, Congo

Congolese authorities say the bodies of an American and a Swedish U.N. expert and their interpreter have been found in the Central Kasai region where they recently disappeared.

Police inspector general Charles Bisengimana said Tuesday the bodies of the two U.N. experts were identified after being found Monday.

Government spokesman Lambert Mende says tests confirm the bodies are the experts and their local interpreter.

Michael Sharp of the U.S., Zaida Catalan of Sweden and interpreter Betu Tshintela disappeared March 12 with their drivers while looking into alleged human rights violations by the army and local militia groups.

