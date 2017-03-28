Felony charges for 2 who secretly filmed Planned Parenthood

0:27 Protesters escorted out by deputies at ICE forum Pause

0:58 ​ICE rally begins in Sacramento

1:07 California chief justice afraid courthouse immigrations raids 'will be the end of justice'

1:04 Attorney Parisi gets late assignment, needs time to review evidence

0:39 Troika walks with three legs after fence-jumping mishap

1:33 Sacramento County Sheriff says sanctuary state is a bad idea

2:27 On the road again: Raiders' history includes plenty of highlights - and big moves

1:24 Say cheese! Italian police caught thieves stealing $500 wheels of Parmesan

0:41 49ers on hand for Stanford pro day