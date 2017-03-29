Nation & World

March 29, 2017 7:27 AM

Kaine to oppose Trump court pick, join filibuster

The Associated Press
WASHINGTON

Sen. Tim Kaine is joining with most of his Democratic colleagues and says he will vote to filibuster President Donald Trump's choice of Judge Neil Gorsuch to serve on the Supreme Court.

The Virginia Democrat and vice presidential running mate last year for Hillary Clinton cited Gorsuch's opinion that employers have the right to deny government-mandated contraception coverage for their workers in explaining his opposition.

Kaine said such rulings "do not demonstrate a philosophy that belongs on the Supreme Court."

Democrats are going to filibuster Gorsuch's nomination during floor debate next week, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is expected to lead an effort to change Senate rules to permit Gorsuch to be confirmed by a simple majority vote. Current rules set a 60-vote threshold.



