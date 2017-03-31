Nation & World

Norwegian PM goes to China as ties normalize

COPENHAGEN, Denmark

Norway's prime minister says she will travel to China next week to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping, as part of fixing ties more than six years after Beijing froze Oslo out over the awarding of the Nobel Peace Prize to an imprisoned Chinese dissident.

Erna Solberg says she is "happy that we now normalize our diplomatic and political relations with China."

Solberg said Friday ahead of the April 7-10 visit that "direct contact with the Chinese leadership is important."

In 2010, Norway's Nobel committee awarded Liu Xiaobo the peace prize, infuriating China. Liu is still imprisoned in northern China. Although the Norwegian government has no say over the Nobel panel's choices, China suspended a bilateral trade deal and restricted imports of Norwegian salmon.

