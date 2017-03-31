Schumer warns GOP against rules change on Supreme Court

1:32 Large fire causes Georgia highway overpass collapse Pause

2:55 Motive a mystery for lone gunman in airport attack, FBI says

2:14 Cops tell driver it’s against the law to record police. No it’s not

1:41 Local couple robbed of $22,000 during Craigslist deal gone bad

0:42 Watch five years of April’s Sierra snowpack from space

0:50 Community holds welcome-home party for Sherri Papini in Redding

0:36 Sacramento officer says police 'offed' suspect who charged at them with knives

0:37 Jerry Brown warns about 'screwed up state with a bunch of potholes'

3:21 Auschwitz survivor Bernard Marks: 'I tell this story so we don't repeat it'