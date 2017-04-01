The Latest: Venezuela analyst calls court reversal 'huge'

1:07 'I'm Quitting': Impact of California's new $2-a-pack tax hike Pause

3:26 The insults being hurled at women in Washington

6:21 Brisket magic: 14 hours in a $22,000 smoker

0:42 Watch five years of April’s Sierra snowpack from space

0:37 Jerry Brown warns about 'screwed up state with a bunch of potholes'

4:47 DeMarcus Cousins has some 'weird' moments against his old team

0:44 It all started here: Dramatic video captured break at Oroville Dam spillway as concrete chunks sent flying

2:07 James Reed talks about losing his childhood friend to mental illness

0:36 Sacramento officer says police 'offed' suspect who charged at them with knives