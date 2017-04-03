US: Pause Hawaii travel ban lawsuit while appeal plays out

0:28 A carjacking while woman is pumping gas is caught on camera Pause

2:04 Major Mike Smathers discusses double homicide on Glencannon Drive

1:17 Westminster Dog Show features new breeds

2:31 Canines frolic in an indoor dog park

1:24 America's oldest female astronaut works after record-setting spacewalk

1:52 Side-by-side demonstration of home fire sprinklers

3:01 Why it's hard to keep the pounds off

4:37 The fight for Bears Ears

1:28 Sheriff Scott Jones hosts ICE Acting Director amid loud boos and opposition