California Senate OKs statewide immigrant sanctuary bill

2:07 James Reed talks about losing his childhood friend to mental illness Pause

2:32 Sacramento Stories: Deadly Good Guys hostage standoff (April 4, 1991)

0:39 Sacramento juvenile hall gets its own Kings mural

0:42 Watch five years of April’s Sierra snowpack from space

1:46 Motorcyclist killed in Citrus Heights collision

0:44 It all started here: Dramatic video captured break at Oroville Dam spillway as concrete chunks sent flying

2:17 Sacramento's most wanted: These fugitive felons pack variety onto their rap sheets

7:13 Saving wild horses - and convicts

2:25 San Francisco: 'A commitment to providing universal access care'