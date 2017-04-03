Trump revokes Alaska refuge rule; change may be symbolic

4:00 Dig In video series: Spiders are friends not foes in Idaho Pause

2:16 Florida activists arrested for trying to feed the homeless without a permit

0:28 A carjacking while woman is pumping gas is caught on camera

2:04 Major Mike Smathers discusses double homicide on Glencannon Drive

1:00 Fear of the brown-recluse spider

0:38 Jerry Brown says he's willing to raise taxes: 'I have no future'

2:44 AG Sessions says DOJ will cut funding to sanctuary cities

2:24 'Sanctuary state' bill draws emotional warnings of police distrust, foreign invasion

2:07 James Reed talks about losing his childhood friend to mental illness