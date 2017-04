Evers cruises past Holtz for re-election as schools chief

1:24 Astronaut Peggy Whitson works after record-setting spacewalk Pause

2:51 We try the new Girl Scout cookie flavors for you

1:33 Former victims call for justice, not 'just to lock them up'

1:23 Gavin Newsom on Trump's politics: 'God's delays are not God's denials'

2:32 Mother of shooting victim: 'Kids should be able to play in the park'

2:44 AG Sessions says DOJ will cut funding to sanctuary cities

1:02 Councilman Steve Hansen: 'Renaissance' in midtown has driven up housing costs

2:24 'Sanctuary state' bill draws emotional warnings of police distrust, foreign invasion

1:28 Quiet to crazy: Here's how that storm will strike this week