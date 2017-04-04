North Dakota may let lawmakers take guns in public buildings

2:04 Major Mike Smathers discusses double homicide on Glencannon Drive Pause

2:08 Agencies and community gathered to raise awareness against heroin

2:16 Florida activists arrested for trying to feed the homeless without a permit

2:15 Mother fights for changes after death of son to opioids

4:47 Former heroin addict talks about low point, rehab

1:04 Single mother of four on what motivates her

1:20 Sen. Holly Mitchell talks about the 'cradle to prison pipeline'

1:28 Quiet to crazy: Here's how that storm will strike this week

1:02 Councilman Steve Hansen: 'Renaissance' in midtown has driven up housing costs