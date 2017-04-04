Latest: Decision on Arkansas clemency requests still pending

3:38 Would open Youth Courts in Mississippi help children or hurt them? Pause

1:24 America's oldest female astronaut works after record-setting spacewalk

3:46 Her kids were sexually abused while under state's care, and it gets worse

2:51 We try the new Girl Scout cookie flavors for you

1:33 Former victims call for justice, not 'just to lock them up'

1:23 Gavin Newsom on Trump's politics: 'God's delays are not God's denials'

2:32 Mother of shooting victim: 'Kids should be able to play in the park'

1:28 Quiet to crazy: Here's how that storm will strike this week

0:41 49ers on hand for Stanford pro day