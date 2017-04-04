Ex-government analyst sentenced to prison on firearm charge

A former analyst for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has been sentenced to a year and a half in federal prison for making a gun silencer at his home.
Jonathan L. Wienke had reached a plea deal in December, pleading guilty to one count of violating the National Firearms Act.
The 46-year-old was indicted on seven charges after he was found in possession of a loaded .22-caliber revolver at his government workplace in Washington, D.C., in 2016, prompting federal officials to search his West Virginia home. The remaining charges were dismissed in the plea deal, which includes two years' supervised release after he is released from prison.
His attorney, Nicholas J. Compton, says Wienke was a tinkerer who only planned to use the silencer at a firing range.
