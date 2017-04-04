Verlander fans 10 as Tigers beat White Sox 6-3 in opener

3:26 The insults being hurled at women in Washington Pause

0:34 Creepy! How to opt out of genealogy site that knows a lot about you

1:02 Councilman Steve Hansen: 'Renaissance' in midtown has driven up housing costs

1:23 Gavin Newsom on Trump's politics: 'God's delays are not God's denials'

1:20 Sen. Holly Mitchell talks about the 'cradle to prison pipeline'

4:26 Watch helicopter rescue of man in rugged terrain at Phantom Falls near Oroville

2:32 Mother of shooting victim: 'Kids should be able to play in the park'

2:44 AG Sessions says DOJ will cut funding to sanctuary cities

2:24 'Sanctuary state' bill draws emotional warnings of police distrust, foreign invasion