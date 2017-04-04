The Latest: Gomez grabs spot in runoff for congress seat

The Latest on a primary election for a Southern California seat in the U.S. House (all times local):
11:40 p.m.
California state Assemblyman Jimmy Gomez has pulled clear of a large field to clinch a spot in a June runoff for a seat in the U.S. House.
Former Los Angeles planning commissioner Robert Lee Ahn is Gomez's likely opponent after Tuesday's voting in a field of 23 candidates.
With about 21,000 votes counted, Gomez led Ahn 28 percent to 22 percent. Maria Cabildo, former director of homeless initiatives for Los Angeles County, was third with about 8 percent. All three are Democrats.
A runoff between the two top vote-getters is required if no candidate gets 50 percent.
Gomez and Ahn are seeking to replace Xavier Becerra the 34th District that falls mainly in Los Angeles. Becerra left to become the state's attorney general.
___
10:45 p.m.
State Assemblyman Jimmy Gomez has gained a narrow lead in a primary election for a Southern California congressional seat.
With 27 percent of the vote, Gomez late Tuesday night passed former city planning commissioner Robert Lee Ahn, who now has 25 percent of the vote.
Gomez, considered the front runner coming into the primary, leads Ahn, who led the field in fundraising, by about 200 votes with about 15,000 votes counted.
Gomez campaign consultant Parke Skelton says he expects the lead to keep growing.
Gomez and Ahn are far ahead of the other 21 candidates in the race, and are looking very likely to face each other again in a runoff in June.
They're all seeking to replace Xavier Becerra in the U.S. House representing the Los Angeles-area district. Becerra left the seat vacant when he became the state's attorney general.
___
8:45 p.m.
Early returns for an open U.S. House seat in Southern California show two men far ahead in the huge pack of nearly two dozen candidates.
Robert Lee Ahn, a 41-year-old attorney and former city planning commissioner under Mayor Eric Garcetti is in the lead with about 28 percent of the vote.
He leads the presumed front-runner Jimmy Gomez, who has 26 percent of the early vote. The 42-year-old state assemblyman had the backing of much of the Democratic establishment.
If the two maintain their lead and neither gets 50 percent of the vote, they'll meet head-to-head in June.
Both candidates, like most of the field, are Democrats.
They're running to fill the vacant seat of Xavier Becerra, now the California attorney general.
___
12:30 a.m.
Twenty-three candidates are competing for an open U.S. House seat in Southern California in a race that has highlighted rifts in the Democratic Party.
The election Tuesday in a heavily Democratic district that includes downtown Los Angeles is the first congressional primary since President Donald Trump's election in November. A light turnout is expected.
If no candidate surpasses 50 percent of the vote, the top two finishers will meet in a runoff in June.
Front-runner Jimmy Gomez has the backing of much of the state Democratic establishment.
Several candidates are pointing to Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders as an inspiration. In that sense, the contest looks like a continuation of the presidential primary between Sanders and Hillary Clinton last year.
