Air Force: Pilot safe after F-16 crashes in Maryland

4:37 The fight for Bears Ears Pause

5:59 Texting and driving: Amanda Clark's story

2:04 Fort Worth funeral home billboards urge drivers not to text

1:23 Gavin Newsom on Trump's politics: 'God's delays are not God's denials'

0:41 49ers on hand for Stanford pro day

3:56 Kings coach Dave Joerger sees consistency in bench

1:33 Former victims call for justice, not 'just to lock them up'

2:32 Mother of shooting victim: 'Kids should be able to play in the park'

1:07 'I'm Quitting': Impact of California's new $2-a-pack tax hike