Get up to speed on the probes into Russia, Trump campaign

0:55 Democrats should work with Republicans to find road repair solution, GOP lawmaker says Pause

2:44 AG Sessions says DOJ will cut funding to sanctuary cities

0:59 Trump's chief strategist critiques the media as the "opposition party" at CPAC

3:54 'The Gorsuch situation is really hard,' says McCaskill in leaked audio

4:50 Supreme Court nominee Gorsuch makes opening statement at confirmation hearing

3:20 Trump to Russia-linked ex-advisors: Keep your distance

0:15 Woman falls off Foresthill Bridge taking selfie

1:06 See a Family "Escape Trump's America"

2:29 Sacramento's most wanted: This week's fugitives tend toward violence