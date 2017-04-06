Showdown at hand over Trump's Supreme Court nominee

1:57 Assemblyman Phil Ting doubts BOE can fix itself Pause

2:44 AG Sessions says DOJ will cut funding to sanctuary cities

3:20 Trump to Russia-linked ex-advisors: Keep your distance

1:38 Gov. Jerry Brown rallies support for tax increases: 'Fixing our roads is basic'

1:20 Violent confrontation with police begins

2:29 Sacramento's most wanted: This week's fugitives tend toward violence

1:06 See a Family "Escape Trump's America"

0:41 49ers on hand for Stanford pro day

0:55 Democrats should work with Republicans to find road repair solution, GOP lawmaker says