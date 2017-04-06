4 gunmen accused of killing police shot dead in Russia

1:57 Assemblyman Phil Ting doubts BOE can fix itself Pause

4:11 What you need to know about the massive Oroville dam emergency in California

1:38 Gov. Jerry Brown rallies support for tax increases: 'Fixing our roads is basic'

2:29 Sacramento's most wanted: This week's fugitives tend toward violence

1:06 See a Family "Escape Trump's America"

1:20 Violent confrontation with police begins

1:02 Councilman Steve Hansen: 'Renaissance' in midtown has driven up housing costs

0:41 49ers on hand for Stanford pro day

0:55 Democrats should work with Republicans to find road repair solution, GOP lawmaker says