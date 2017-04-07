Romanian tourist hurt in London attack has died

1:12 Why optometrists think California students need better eye exams Pause

0:44 Jerry Brown defends local projects in road repair deal

1:59 12 jobs that are most likely done by an immigrant in California

1:44 Gorsuch is an Originalist. What’s That?

2:35 Senate Republicans ‘go nuclear’ to clear path for Gorsuch nomination

2:42 Press conference explaining the plan to fix Oroville Spillway

1:38 Gov. Jerry Brown rallies support for tax increases: 'Fixing our roads is basic'

0:46 Will Jerry Brown be remembered as 'the greatest taxing governor in history?'

0:36 U.S. fires missiles at Syrian air base