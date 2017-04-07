Alabama governor halts impeachment, not disparaging report

0:44 Jerry Brown defends local projects in road repair deal Pause

2:04 Schiff: Nunes stepping aside from Russia probe 'in the best interest of the investigation'

1:16 Senate confirms Neil Gorsuch as Supreme Court justice

2:44 AG Sessions says DOJ will cut funding to sanctuary cities

1:44 Gorsuch is an Originalist. What’s That?

2:35 Senate Republicans ‘go nuclear’ to clear path for Gorsuch nomination

2:42 Press conference explaining the plan to fix Oroville Spillway

0:42 Watch five years of April’s Sierra snowpack from space

0:36 U.S. fires missiles at Syrian air base