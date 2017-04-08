APNewsBreak: FBI reviews handling of terrorism-related tips

0:52 Everything you need to know about a Tomahawk missile Pause

0:38 Jerry Brown on road-bill deals: 'Everybody here has needs'

1:19 President Trump: "Bad things are going to happen to Obamacare."

1:16 Senate confirms Neil Gorsuch as Supreme Court justice

1:46 Donald Trump Jr. on gun silencers

0:44 Jerry Brown defends local projects in road repair deal

1:25 The reason to grow California native plants

1:17 Man says he warned Goodwill of lax safety before co-worker was crushed

1:15 Watch an overturned big rig get back on its tires