Judge in Spain begins investigation of Syrian war crimes

A judge in Spain is hearing testimony against potential war crimes by President Bashar al-Assad's regime in Syria.
The plaintiff, Amal Hag Hamdo Anfalis, is a Spanish national whose brother was allegedly abducted and tortured in Damascus, before being executed in 2013.
She told National Court judge Eloy Velasco in Madrid Monday that her brother, a truck driver, had no involvement with the Syrian opposition.
She also explained how the family identified the victim's body among photos smuggled out of Syria by a sympathetic forensic photographer. The photographer, codenamed Caesar, could testify before the judge next month, according to the plaintiff's lawyer Maite Parejo.
Assad is not being investigated given his immunity, but nine close aides are.
The criminal investigation is the first into potential crimes by the Assad regime.
