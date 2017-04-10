Nation & World

April 10, 2017 9:06 PM

Trump Jr nixes 2018 NY bid but could run for office someday

By JONATHAN LEMIRE Associated Press
NEW YORK

Donald Trump Jr. says he will not be a candidate for governor of New York next year, but he is not ruling out a possible run for office in the future.

Trump Jr. has been rumored to be considering a move to follow his father's footsteps into politics.

But in an interview Monday with The Associated Press, he denies any speculation that he might challenge incumbent Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

"I am not running in 2018," Trump Jr. says in his first public comments about a possible candidacy next year. But he acknowledges having been bitten by the politics bug.

Trump Jr. and his brother Eric have led the Trump Organization since their father took over the presidency in January.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Trump's Syria missile strike: Here's what happened

Trump's Syria missile strike: Here's what happened 1:32

Trump's Syria missile strike: Here's what happened
Local Syrian Americans call for removal of Bashar al-Assad 2:31

Local Syrian Americans call for removal of Bashar al-Assad
This April in the sky: Jupiter all night long, Lyrids meteor shower peaks 1:57

This April in the sky: Jupiter all night long, Lyrids meteor shower peaks

View More Video

Nation & World Videos