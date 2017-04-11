Nation & World

April 11, 2017 11:38 AM

Pardoned pooch gets day in court in its death penalty case

The Associated Press
WATERVILLE, Maine

A dog that was pardoned from a death sentence by Maine Gov. Paul LePage is getting its day in court.

A hearing on the case involving Dakota the Alaskan husky is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon at Waterville District Court.

The dog was ordered to be put down after getting loose and killing a neighbor's pug last year. But a new family adopted Dakota not knowing it had been sentenced to death.

The Morning Sentinel (http://bit.ly/2omA6bm) reports that the dog's current owner is asking the court to withdraw a decision ordering Dakota to be euthanized.

Kennebec County District Attorney Maeghan Maloney says the state wasn't aware that Dakota had a new owner. The court scheduled another hearing to give the owner a chance to be heard.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Trump's Syria missile strike: Here's what happened

Trump's Syria missile strike: Here's what happened 1:32

Trump's Syria missile strike: Here's what happened
Local Syrian Americans call for removal of Bashar al-Assad 2:31

Local Syrian Americans call for removal of Bashar al-Assad
This April in the sky: Jupiter all night long, Lyrids meteor shower peaks 1:57

This April in the sky: Jupiter all night long, Lyrids meteor shower peaks

View More Video

Nation & World Videos