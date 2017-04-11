Nation & World

April 11, 2017 1:32 PM

Immigration officials suspend jail list report amid pushback

The Associated Press
WASHINGTON

Immigration authorities have temporarily suspended a weekly report on jails that allegedly refused to turn over immigrants for deportation amid pushback from local governments that argued the data was flawed.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokeswoman Sarah Rodriguez said Tuesday that the agency will analyze and refine how the report is compiled.

ICE began publishing the report following a Trump administration order aimed at getting local governments to collaborate with federal deportation agents.

Many local police and sheriff's agencies refuse to detain immigrants for federal authorities citing constitutional concerns.

Several communities listed in the reports had argued that the information published by ICE was inaccurate and unfairly targeted agencies that support the administration's immigration enforcement efforts.

