Nation & World

April 11, 2017 3:16 PM

Report: Homeland Security fields 1,000 sex abuse complaints

By ELLIOT SPAGAT Associated Press
SAN DIEGO

An advocacy group says the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's internal watchdog fielded more than 1,000 complaints of sexual assault or sexual abuse from people in custody in a little more than two years.

Community Initiatives for Visiting Immigrants in Confinement is the latest group in recent years to document allegations of abuse at immigration detention centers, based on information obtained from public records requests. It comes as President Donald Trump prepares to expand detention capacity in a drive to deport more people.

The numbers obtained by the group and released Tuesday don't provide details on individual cases or a full accounting of how the complaints were addressed, but they suggest complaints are common. The department had no immediate comment.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Trump's Syria missile strike: Here's what happened

Trump's Syria missile strike: Here's what happened 1:32

Trump's Syria missile strike: Here's what happened
Local Syrian Americans call for removal of Bashar al-Assad 2:31

Local Syrian Americans call for removal of Bashar al-Assad
This April in the sky: Jupiter all night long, Lyrids meteor shower peaks 1:57

This April in the sky: Jupiter all night long, Lyrids meteor shower peaks

View More Video

Nation & World Videos