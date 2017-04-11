Nation & World

April 11, 2017 9:23 PM

Attorney: Sex abuse case against mayor disproven after exam

The Associated Press
SEATTLE

A lawyer representing the mayor of Seattle in a sexual abuse lawsuit says the case should be dropped because a medical exam refutes the alleged victim's claims of a mole on the mayor's body.

Attorney Robert Sulkin said at a news conference that a doctor who examined Mayor Ed Murray Tuesday reports Murray has no mole or bump on his body as described and there are no signs of a mole being removed.

Sulkin said, "This is the heart of the allegations and they are false."

A lawsuit filed Thursday by a man identified by the initials D.H. accuses Murray of sex abuse of the then-teenage boy over a period of several years in the 1980s.

An attorney for D.H. responded Tuesday evening saying they will continue with the case and that D.H. plans to win the lawsuit.

