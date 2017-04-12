Nation & World

April 12, 2017 9:18 AM

McCain blasts Russia over spreading influence in Balkans

The Associated Press
PODGORICA, Montenegro

U.S. Senator John McCain has congratulated Montenegro for its upcoming NATO membership and blasted Russia for its alleged attempts to interfere in the Balkans.

McCain, who was a prisoner of war during the Vietnam War, is one of the strongest supporters of expanding NATO in Europe.

He said in Montenegro on Wednesday that "the behavior on the part of Russians, throughout the region and the world, is not acceptable."

The Senate backed Montenegro's accession to NATO last month, a message that the U.S. will push back against Russian efforts to increase its influence in Europe.

President Donald Trump signed the ratification on Tuesday.

McCain says: "the Russian behavior requires our solidarity and our strength."

NATO invited tiny Montenegro to join the military alliance as its 29th member in December 2015.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Trump's Syria missile strike: Here's what happened

Trump's Syria missile strike: Here's what happened 1:32

Trump's Syria missile strike: Here's what happened
Local Syrian Americans call for removal of Bashar al-Assad 2:31

Local Syrian Americans call for removal of Bashar al-Assad
This April in the sky: Jupiter all night long, Lyrids meteor shower peaks 1:57

This April in the sky: Jupiter all night long, Lyrids meteor shower peaks

View More Video

Nation & World Videos