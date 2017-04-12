Nation & World

April 12, 2017 1:49 PM

Tough Texas 'sanctuary cities' bill moves closer to approval

By WILL WEISSERT Associated Press
AUSTIN, Texas

A tough Texas bill cracking down on local police who refuse to help enforce federal immigration law is poised to clear a key legislative hurdle toward becoming law.

A House committee on Wednesday will consider a softened version of the anti-"sanctuary cities" bill approved by the state Senate in February. Clearing committee allows for a House floor vote soon.

House Republicans eased the Senate bill, but only slightly. The changes include allowing police officers to only inquire about immigration status if someone is arrested, rather than simply being detained.

Local governments are also no longer threatened with losing all state grant funding.

But the House version still calls for possible jail time for sheriffs not complying with federal immigration enforcement.

Outnumbered Texas Democrats say the measure encourages intimidation and discrimination.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Trump's Syria missile strike: Here's what happened

Trump's Syria missile strike: Here's what happened 1:32

Trump's Syria missile strike: Here's what happened
Local Syrian Americans call for removal of Bashar al-Assad 2:31

Local Syrian Americans call for removal of Bashar al-Assad
This April in the sky: Jupiter all night long, Lyrids meteor shower peaks 1:57

This April in the sky: Jupiter all night long, Lyrids meteor shower peaks

View More Video

Nation & World Videos