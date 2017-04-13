Nation & World

April 13, 2017 9:05 AM

OSCE observers to monitor Albania's June parliamentary polls

The Associated Press
TIRANA, Albania

An international security agency says some 330 observers will monitor Albania's June 18 parliamentary elections.

The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe said Thursday it is requesting the observers from member states following a request from Tirana.

The country's opposition has so far declared it is boycotting the polls because it doesn't trust the government to hold free and fair voting. It is also boycotting parliament, thus blocking the launch of the justice reform, and local elections to be held next month in a western city.

Albania, a NATO member since 2009, is hoping to launch full membership negotiations with the European Union. Brussels considers the country's justice reform key to its integration efforts with the 28-nation bloc.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Trump's Syria missile strike: Here's what happened

Trump's Syria missile strike: Here's what happened 1:32

Trump's Syria missile strike: Here's what happened
Local Syrian Americans call for removal of Bashar al-Assad 2:31

Local Syrian Americans call for removal of Bashar al-Assad
This April in the sky: Jupiter all night long, Lyrids meteor shower peaks 1:57

This April in the sky: Jupiter all night long, Lyrids meteor shower peaks

View More Video

Nation & World Videos