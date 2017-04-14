AP News in Brief at 9:04 p.m. EDT

Cutting Trump slack: Voters forgive reversals _ to a point
WASHINGTON (AP) — What's wrong with being flexible? All presidents change their minds. He's only human.
President Donald Trump's voters can be a forgiving lot — up to a point.
"He thinks too fast and then makes decisions too fast," says Miriam Naranjo in Miami Lakes, Florida.
"He's changing his mind on almost everything he said," says Bob Brown, of South Windsor, Connecticut.
Naranjo is willing to give Trump more time. Brown is not.
___
Trump strategy on NKorea: 'Maximum pressure and engagement'
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration has settled on its North Korea strategy after a two-month review: "Maximum pressure and engagement."
U.S. officials said Friday the president's advisers weighed a range of ideas for how to get North Korea to abandon its nuclear program, including military options and trying to overthrow the isolated communist dictatorship's leadership. At the other end of the spectrum, they looked at the notion of accepting North Korea as a nuclear state.
In the end, however, they settled on a policy that appears to represent continuity.
The administration's emphasis, the officials said, will be on increasing pressure on Pyongyang with the help of China, North Korea's dominant trade partner. The officials weren't authorized to speak publicly on the results of the policy review and requested anonymity.
The new strategy will be deployed at a time of escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula. U.S., South Korean and other officials are closely monitoring the North amid indications it could conduct another missile test or nuclear explosion to coincide with an important national anniversary this weekend.
___
Officials: No need for Trump's approval to use massive bomb
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. commander in Afghanistan who ordered use of the "mother of all bombs" to attack an Islamic State stronghold near the Pakistani border didn't need and didn't request President Donald Trump's approval, Pentagon officials said Friday.
The officials said that even before Trump took office in January, Gen. John Nicholson had standing authority to use the bomb, which is officially called the Massive Ordnance Air Blast bomb, or MOAB, the largest non-nuclear bomb ever dropped in combat. The bomb, dropped by a special operations MC-130 aircraft, had been in Afghanistan since January.
The officials weren't authorized to speak publicly on the matter and requested anonymity.
The bomb's use has attracted enormous attention, but its aim in Thursday's attack was relatively mundane by military standards: destroy a tunnel and cave complex used by Islamic State fighters in a remote mountainous area of eastern Afghanistan.
Nicholson had a secondary goal in mind, however, according to an official who spoke on condition of anonymity in order to discuss internal matters. The official said Nicholson wanted to demonstrate to leaders of the Islamic State affiliate in Afghanistan the seriousness of his determination to eliminate the group as a military threat.
___
Key US senator pushes back against Trump's proposed aid cuts
BIDI BIDI CAMP, Uganda (AP) — Face-to-face with victims of South Sudan's famine and civil war, the Republican chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee strongly defended U.S. foreign aid on Friday despite President Donald Trump's proposed deep cuts in humanitarian assistance.
Sen. Bob Corker of Tennessee visited the world's fastest-growing refugee crisis in northern Uganda, just across the border from South Sudan, in a pointed response to Trump's "America First" platform that would slash funds for diplomacy and foreign aid.
Without "U.S. leadership, these people would have no hope," Corker told The Associated Press in an interview. "I think Americans, if they saw what I see here, and I see in other places, would be glad that our country does what it does."
The Senate Foreign Relations Committee holds significant sway over the foreign budget, and the proposed cuts almost certainly would need Corker's approval.
The United States is the world's largest provider of humanitarian assistance and in 2016 gave roughly $2.8 billion in food aid, but the Trump administration has thrown such funding into doubt. At the same time, Trump wants to boost military spending.
___
Arkansas' multiple execution plan unravels after rulings
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas' already compromised plan to execute eight men by the end of the month fell apart further Friday, with a judge blocking the use of a lethal injection drug and the state's highest court granting a stay to one of the first inmates who had been scheduled to die.
Pulaski County Circuit Judge Wendell Griffen issued a temporary restraining order blocking the state from using its supply of vecuronium bromide after a company said it had sold the drug to the state for medical purposes, not capital punishment. Griffen scheduled a hearing Tuesday, the day after the first execution was scheduled.
Griffen's order effectively halts the executions, which had dropped to six after Friday's state Supreme Court order blocking one execution and a federal judge halting another last week, unless it's reversed or the state finds a new supply of the drug.
Attorney General Leslie Rutledge's office said she planned to file an emergency request with the state Supreme Court to vacate the order, saying Griffen shouldn't handle the case. Local media outlets had tweeted photos of Griffen at a demonstration held by execution opponents outside the Governor's Mansion earlier Friday.
"As a public opponent of capital punishment, Judge Griffen should have recused himself from this case," Rutledge spokesman Judd Deere said.
___
Ex-NFL star Hernandez, serving life, acquitted in 2 slayings
BOSTON (AP) — Former NFL star Aaron Hernandez, already serving a life sentence for a 2013 murder, was acquitted Friday in a 2012 double slaying prosecutors said was fueled by his anger over a drink spilled at a nightclub.
The former New England Patriots tight end choked back tears as the verdicts were read in court. A few moments later, he looked back at his fiancee and nodded somberly as relatives of the victims sobbed loudly. A defense attorney hugged him.
After six days of deliberations, the jury found Hernandez not guilty of first-degree murder in the killings of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado but convicted him of unlawful possession of a gun. The judge sentenced him to an additional four to five years in prison, separate from his existing life sentence.
Suffolk District Attorney Daniel Conley said the victims' families were devastated by the verdicts and by the defense's portrayal of the men as "gang bangers" and "drug dealers."
"These were two hardworking, humble, Cape Verdean immigrants," Conley said. "It was unnecessary, and it was wrong, and it shouldn't have been done."
___
Lawyer: Little money involved in Trump sanctuary order
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — President Donald Trump's executive order withholding funding from communities that limit cooperation with immigration authorities applies to a small pot of grant money, not the billions of dollars that San Francisco and a California county say is at stake for them, a lawyer with the Department of Justice said Friday.
Acting Assistant Attorney General Chad Readler made the comments during a court hearing on lawsuits filed by San Francisco and the Silicon Valley county of Santa Clara against Trump's order targeting so-called sanctuary cities.
Readler said the city and county were interpreting the order too broadly.
The funding cutoff applies to DOJ and Department of Homeland Security grants contingent on compliance with a federal law that prohibits local governments from refusing to provide people's immigration status to federal authorities, he said.
The order would affect less than $1 million in funding for Santa Clara County and possibly no money for San Francisco, Readler said. "There is no mystery," he said.
___
Delta OKs offers of up to $9,950 to flyers who give up seats
Delta is letting employees offer customers nearly $10,000 in compensation to give up seats on overbooked flights, hoping to avoid an uproar like the one that erupted at United after a passenger was dragged off a jet.
United is taking steps too. It will require employees seeking a seat on a plane to book it at least an hour before departure, a policy that might have prevented last Sunday's confrontation.
Those and other changes show airlines are scrambling to respond to a public-relations nightmare — the video showing airport officers violently yanking and dragging 69-year-old David Dao from his seat on a sold-out United Express flight.
Dao and three others were ordered off the plane after four airline employees showed up at the last minute and demanded seats so they could be in place to operate a flight the next day in Louisville, Kentucky.
On Friday, a United spokeswoman said the airline changed its policy to require traveling employees to book a flight at least 60 minutes before departure. Had the rule been in place last Sunday, United Express Flight 3411 still would have been overbooked by four seats, but United employees could have dealt with the situation in the gate area instead of on the plane.
___
The iPhone of cars? Apple enters self-driving car race
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Apple is joining the fiercely competitive race to design self-driving cars, raising the possibility that a company that has already re-shaped culture with its iPhone may try to transform transportation, too.
Ending years of speculation, Apple's late entry into a crowded field was made official Friday with the disclosure that the California Department of Motor Vehicles had awarded a permit for the company to start testing its self-driving car technology on public roads in the state.
The permit covers three vehicles — all 2015 Lexus RX 450h hybrid SUVs — and six individual drivers. California law requires people to be in a self-driving car who can take control if something goes wrong.
APPLE GOES MOBILE ... IN A NEW WAY
Apple confirmed its arrival in the self-driving car market, but wouldn't discuss its intentions. Its interest in autonomous vehicle technology, however, has long been clear .
___
Rian Johnson debuts teaser trailer for 'The Last Jedi'
NEW YORK (AP) — Is the Force still strong with Luke Skywalker?
The first trailer for "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" dropped on Friday, showcasing a morose and withdrawn Skywalker. The two-minute teaser , unveiled by director Rian Johnson at the "Star Wars Celebration" fan event in Orlando, Florida, offered few clues to the film. But it notably includes Mark Hamill's iconic hero gravely intoning, "It's time for the Jedi to end," from a dark cave.
The trailer whetted the appetites of ravenous "Star Wars" fans who turned out in droves in Orlando and online, where the event was streamed live. Actor Josh Gad, a Disney star from another universe ("Frozen," ''Beauty and the Beast"), hosted a panel including Johnson, producer Kathleen Kennedy and cast members Daisy Ridley, John Boyega and a new addition, Kelly Marie Tran.
"The Last Jedi" picks off where "The Force Awakens" left off, with Rey (Ridley) meeting Luke on a remote island, filmed off the coast of Ireland. Some shots in the trailer also suggested Skywalker training Rey on the island. In "The Force Awakens," Adam Driver's Kylo Ren has turned to the dark side after being tutored by Luke.
The presentation was mostly a game of teasing hints about the film while revealing very little about it.
