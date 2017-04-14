Christie commutes sentence of Marine convicted on gun charge

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie has commuted the sentence of a Marine who was about to start a three-year prison sentence after he was arrested on gun charges in 2011.
Christie signed the commutation on Friday. Hisashi Pompey was convicted in 2013 and was slated to begin his sentence on Monday.
Pompey was visiting friends in 2011 in New Jersey from Virginia, where he had legally registered the weapon. He was at a nightclub in Fort Lee when a friend who had been in a fight pulled Pompey's firearm from its holster. No shots were fired, but Pompey and his friend were arrested.
Pompey tells WABC-TV he's "no troublemaker."
Pompey was sentenced in 2013 to five years with a mandatory minimum of three years.
