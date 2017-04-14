Celebrations in North Korea include military hardware on display

In this image made from video provided by North Korean broadcaster KRT, missiles are paraded at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, Saturday, April 15, 2017. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has appeared in a massive parade in the capital, Pyongyang, celebrating the birthday of his late grandfather and North Korea founder Kim Il Sung.
KRT via AP)
In this image made from video broadcast by North Korean broadcaster KRT, a portrait of the country's founder Kim Il Sung is carried during a parade at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, Saturday, April 15, 2017. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has appeared in a massive parade in the capital, Pyongyang, celebrating the birthday of his late grandfather and North Korea founder Kim Il Sung.
KRT via AP)
A North Korean man looks at a model of the Unha 3 space launch vehicle displayed at the Mangyongdae Children's Palace on Friday, April 14, 2017, in Pyongyang, North Korea. Amid rising regional tensions, Pyongyang residents have been preparing for North Korea's most important holiday: the 105th birth anniversary of Kim Il Sung, the country’s late founder and grandfather of current ruler Kim Jong Un.
Wong Maye-E
AP Photo
In this image made from video broadcast by North Korean broadcaster KRT, North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un salutes during a parade at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, Saturday, April 15, 2017. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has appeared in a massive parade in the capital, Pyongyang, celebrating the birthday of his late grandfather and North Korea founder Kim Il Sung.
KRT via AP)
North Korean school children perform at the Mangyongdae Children's Palace while an image of their leader Kim Jong Un is projected on a screen Friday, April 14, 2017, in Pyongyang, North Korea. Amid rising regional tensions, Pyongyang residents have been preparing for North Korea's most important holiday: the 105th birth anniversary of Kim Il Sung, the country's late founder and grandfather of current ruler Kim Jong Un.
Wong Maye-E
AP Photo
The portraits of late leaders Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il are seen lit at dawn at Kim Il Sung Square on Saturday, April 15, 2017, in Pyongyang, North Korea. Amid rising regional tensions, Pyongyang residents have been preparing for North Korea's most important holiday: the 105th birth anniversary of Kim Il Sung, the country's late founder and grandfather of current ruler Kim Jong Un.
Wong Maye-E
AP Photo
North Korean school children perform at the Mangyongdae Children's Palace while an image of their late leader Kim Il Sung is projected on a screen Friday, April 14, 2017, in Pyongyang, North Korea. Amid rising regional tensions, Pyongyang residents have been preparing for North Korea's most important holiday: the 105th birth anniversary of Kim Il Sung, the country's late founder and grandfather of current ruler Kim Jong Un.
Wong Maye-E
AP Photo
In this image made from video broadcast by North Korean broadcaster KRT, soldiers take part in a parade at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, Saturday, April 15, 2017. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has appeared in a massive parade in the capital, Pyongyang, celebrating the birthday of his late grandfather and North Korea founder Kim Il Sung.
KRT via AP)
In this image made from video provided by North Korean broadcaster KRT, missiles are displayed during a parade at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, Saturday, April 15, 2017. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has appeared in a massive parade in the capital, Pyongyang, celebrating the birthday of his late grandfather and North Korea founder Kim Il Sung.
KRT via AP)
In this image made from video broadcast by North Korean broadcaster KRT, North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un applauds during a parade at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, Saturday, April 15, 2017. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has appeared in a massive parade in the capital, Pyongyang, celebrating the birthday of his late grandfather and North Korea founder Kim Il Sung.
KRT via AP)
In this image made from video broadcast by North Korean broadcaster KRT, military tanks prepare for a parade at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, Saturday, April 15, 2017. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has appeared in a massive parade in the capital, Pyongyang, celebrating the birthday of his late grandfather and North Korea founder Kim Il Sung.
KRT via AP)
In this image made from video broadcast by North Korean broadcaster KRT, soldiers take part in a parade at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, Saturday, April 15, 2017. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has appeared in a massive parade in the capital, Pyongyang, celebrating the birthday of his late grandfather and North Korea founder Kim Il Sung.
KRT via AP)