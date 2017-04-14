Good Friday around the world

Pope Francis lies down in prayer during the Good Friday Passion of Christ Mass inside St. Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican, Friday, April 14, 2017. Pope Francis began the Good Friday service at the Vatican with the Passion of Christ Mass and hours later will go to the ancient Colosseum in Rome for the traditional Way of the Cross procession.
Pool Photo via AP
Alberto Pizzoli
Christian pilgrims light candles inside the Holy Sepulchre church during Good Friday in Jerusalem Friday, April 14, 2017. Good Friday is a Christian holiday which marks the crucifixion of Jesus Christ and his death.
Dan Baliltyl
AP Photo
Penitents participate in a Holy Week procession on Good Friday in Antigua Guatemala, Guatemala, Friday, April 14, 2017. Millions worldwide take part in mock crucifixions and passion plays that mark Jesus Christ's last day on Earth, known to Christians as Good Friday.
Dieu Nalio Chery
AP Photo
Thousands of faithful Catholics of Paraguay participate in a "Tanarandy" town procession, south of Asuncion, Paraguay, Friday, April 14, 2017. This celebration of Good Friday is an expression of syncretism between local culture and catholic traditions.
Jorge Saenz
AP Photo
Church groups carry representations of Christ on the cross as they walk in a Holy Week procession in Taxco, Mexico, late Thursday, April 13, 2017. Holy Week commemorates the last week of the earthly life of Jesus Christ, culminating in his crucifixion on Good Friday and his resurrection on Easter Sunday.
Rebecca Blackwell
AP Photo
La Escuela de Cristo Catholic Church penitents burn incense during an afternoon procession through the streets of Antigua, Guatemala, Friday, April 14, 2017. Hundreds of processions take place throughout Guatemala during the Holy Week.
Moises Castillo
AP Photo
A view of the ancient Colosseum in Rome Friday, April 14, 2017. Pope Francis will preside over the Via Crucis
Way of the Cross) torchlight procession on Good Friday in front of Rome's Colosseum.
Doused with fake blood, Jose Dagmar, who plays the role of Jesus Christ in the annual Good Friday event that re-enacts Jesus' last days on Earth, rests inside Our Lady of Rosario church in the historical city of Pirenopolis, Brazil, Friday, April 14, 2017. Christians all over the world attend mock crucifixions and passion plays that mark the day Jesus was crucified, known to Christians as Good Friday.
Eraldo Peres
AP Photo
Artists works on a sand sculpture depicting Jesus Christ, during Holy Week celebrations in Arenal de Cochiraya, on the outskirts of Oruro, Bolivia, Friday, April 14, 2017. Two hundred artists gathered for the annual Good Friday event in the highland region, building sand sculptures based on the parables of Jesus.
Juan Karita
AP Photo
Couples dance after arriving at the summit of mount Calvaire Miracle, where thousands of Haitians flock as a form of penance during a Good Friday ritual that is among the country’s largest annual pilgrimages, in Ganthier, Haiti, Friday, April 14, 2017. People appeal for blessings and pray for a peaceful country. Some raise their passports to heaven pleading for visas. Others pray for a loving relationship or cures for ailments.
Dieu Nalio Chery
AP Photo
A nun writes notes in the area around the ancient Colosseum a few hours ahead of the Way of the Cross procession, in Rome, Friday, April 14, 2017. Thousands of pilgrims are expected to flood the area surrounding the Colosseum to listen to the words of Pope Francis and watch the march leading to the cross.
Andrew Medichini
AP Photo