Nation & World

April 16, 2017 12:28 PM

Marlins' hold Mets hitless through 7 innings

The Associated Press
MIAMI

The Miami Marlins' Dan Straily, Jarlin Garcia, and Kyle Barraclough have combined to hold the New York Mets hitless through seven innings Sunday.

Straily, who entered with a 7.56 ERA in his first two starts, walked five and struck out five in 5 1/3 innings. He was removed after consecutive walks to Neil Walker and Yoenis Cespedes,

Straily threw just 50 of 93 pitches for strikes.

Garcia entered with consecutive left-handed hitters due up, and he retired Jay Bruce and Lucas Duda.

Barraclough pitched a 1-2-3 seventh inning, aided by a running catch by right fielder Giancarlo Stanton.

Left fielder Marcell Ozuna leaped and hung on to the top of the left-field wall to catch a fly ball hit by Wilmer Flores in the fifth inning. Flores slammed his batting helmet into his leg while Ozuna flashed a big smile to his teammates. Ozuna received a big hug from Strailey in the dugout in between innings.

Miami led 2-0.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Giants fans geared up and ready for home opener

Giants fans geared up and ready for home opener 1:51

Giants fans geared up and ready for home opener
Tim Tebow's first minor league home run in slow motion 0:31

Tim Tebow's first minor league home run in slow motion
Giants pitcher Jeff Samardzija on facing the Cubs in Game 2 3:06

Giants pitcher Jeff Samardzija on facing the Cubs in Game 2

View More Video

Nation & World Videos