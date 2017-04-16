Nation & World

April 16, 2017 12:43 PM

Trump to travel to Wisconsin Tuesday

The Associated Press
PALM BEACH, Florida

President Donald Trump will travel to Wisconsin this week to speak at a local factory.

The White House confirms the president will pay a visit to Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan's home state on Tuesday.

State Rep. Tod Ohnstad told The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that Trump will visit the Kenosha headquarters of a tool manufacturer named Snap-on.

It will be the president's first visit to the state since taking office.

The president is also expected to travel to Atlanta on April 28 to speak at the National Rifle Association's annual leadership forum. That's according to the organization.

He pledged during the campaign to fight to protect the Second Amendment and was endorsed by the NRA.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Aerial view shows 'mother of all bombs' pulverize target in Afghanistan

Aerial view shows 'mother of all bombs' pulverize target in Afghanistan 0:31

Aerial view shows 'mother of all bombs' pulverize target in Afghanistan
1:45

"Mother of all bombs" (MOAB) test detonation
Trump's Syria missile strike: Here's what happened 1:32

Trump's Syria missile strike: Here's what happened

View More Video

Nation & World Videos