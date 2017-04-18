UN says its staff members freed by South Sudan refugees

The United Nations says 16 staff members held hostage at a U.N. camp in eastern Congo have been released unharmed.
The U.N. peacekeeping department said in a statement late Tuesday that "the camp is quiet and under full control" of its peacekeepers.
Unarmed South Sudanese refugees took the staff members hostage earlier Tuesday at the Munigi base in Congo's North Kivu province, demanding they be sent to another East African country to avoid their forced return to South Sudan, the U.N. Mission in Congo said.
Negotiations had continued into the evening.
The U.N. peacekeeping department said: "All staff have returned safely to their homes. No casualties have been reported."
It said the mission is investigating the incident.
