April 18, 2017 6:36 PM

Gonzalez, White Sox win 4-1 to stop Yanks' 8-game win streak

By RONALD BLUM AP Baseball Writer
NEW YORK

Miguel Gonzalez pitched shutout ball into the ninth inning to win a road start for the first time in two years, Leury Garcia and Avisail Garcia homered off Luis Severino, and the Chicago White Sox beat the Yankees 4-1 Tuesday night to stop New York's eight-game winning streak.

Gonzalez (2-0) allowed four hits — all infield singles — and one run in 8 1/3 innings, struck out four and walked one. He had been 0-7 in 19 road starts since a victory at Tampa Bay for Baltimore on July 25, 2015.

The right-hander retired his first 12 batters before Starling Castro's infield single on a slow bouncer to shortstop leading off the fifth and threw just 88 pitches.

