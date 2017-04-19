Nation & World

April 19, 2017 6:14 AM

Florida state senator to publicly apologize for racial slurs

The Associated Press
TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

A Florida state senator is expected to apologize publicly for using racial slurs and obscene insults in a private after-hours conversation with African-American colleagues.

Senate President Joe Negron said Miami-area Republican Sen. Frank Artiles has asked to formally apologize Wednesday on the Senate floor to Sen. Audrey Gibson.

The Miami Herald (http://hrld.us/2oTeEx2 ) reports Artiles used a variation of the "n-word" in conversation at Tallahassee's Governor's Club with Democratic Sens. Audrey Gibson of Jacksonville and Perry Thurston of Fort Lauderdale in the Monday night conversation. Artiles told them Negron had risen to power because "six n------" in the Republican caucus elected him. It was unclear who he was referring to.

Artiles apologized Tuesday, but some Democrats began demanding his resignation.

In his own statement, Negron said he was "appalled" about the comment.

