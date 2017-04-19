Nation & World

April 19, 2017 9:10 AM

US weighs giving Saudis more military aid for Yemen efforts

By ROBERT BURNS AP National Security Writer
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia

U.S. officials say Washington is looking for ways to boost military support to a Saudi-led campaign against Shiite rebel forces in Yemen.

The goal is to help the Saudis put enough pressure on the Iran-backed rebels known as the Houthis (HOO'-theez) so that they're compelled to enter peace negotiations. The Saudis are partnered in their Yemen campaign with another key U.S. Mideast ally, the United Arab Emirates.

The officials briefed reporters on the internal deliberations on condition they weren't quoted by name.

They said any additional U.S. military support wouldn't include American troops on the ground in Yemen. The U.S. already provides aerial refueling and intelligence to the Saudis.

The Trump administration is keen to stop what it sees as an Iranian ploy to increase its influence in Yemen.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

See NASA video of large asteroid passing by Earth

See NASA video of large asteroid passing by Earth 1:28

See NASA video of large asteroid passing by Earth
Watch a Atlas V supply rocket launch toward the International Space Station 2:18

Watch a Atlas V supply rocket launch toward the International Space Station
American flag etiquette with U.S. Marines 1:38

American flag etiquette with U.S. Marines

View More Video

Nation & World Videos